Alec Baldwin's Trump wasn't the only political moment when Saturday Night Live returned.

Musical guest Jay-Z made a statement during the season 43 opener while performing his song "Bam" featuring Damien Marley from his 4:44 album. The rapper wore a custom black jersey with "Colin K" on the back and the number 7.

Trump made headlines throughout the week for tweeting in opposition to NFL players who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem last weekend, something that Kaepernick started.