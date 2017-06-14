Bat-Signal to Shine Over L.A. in Honor of Adam West

Mayor Eric Garcetti will light up the sky Thursday to remember the late 'Batman' actor.

The bat-signal will shine one final time for a beloved Dark Knight.

The late Adam West will be honored Thursday night with a lighting of the iconic signal in Los Angeles, with Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. Police Department Chief Charlie Beck doing the honors.

The public is invited to the event, which will take place at 9 p.m. at City Hall (200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012). West, who played the Caped Crusader on the classic 1960s series Batman, died Saturday at 88.

Tributes have poured in, including from the TV show's Robin, actor Burt Ward, who wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter that the star never felt like he'd been held back by playing the superhero.

"People always asked Adam if he felt like he’d been typecast, if Batman had hurt his career. But I know he loved it. He loved being a star," wrote Ward.

For fans who can't make it to the ceremony, West's family is encouraging people to donate to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can also be made to Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based charity for children battling cancer.