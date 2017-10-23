'Dora the Explorer' Movie in the Works With Nick Stoller (Exclusive)

Paramount is saying "Vámos!" to a big-screen version of Dora the Explorer, the popular Nickelodeon children’s series.

Nick Stoller, the writer-director behind films including The Muppets and Neighbors, has been brought on board to work on the script for the project, which will be produced by Michael Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. It hails from Paramount's new Paramount Players division.

The move kick-starts a project that had been inactive for some time. In 2015, Paramount had been developing a movie with Tom Wheeler (Puss in Boots) writing and Mary Parent producing.

Details are being kept under wraps, but the live-action take is said to center on Dora, not as a 7-year-old like on the TV series but now a teenager who moves to the city live with her cousin Diego.

No release date has been set, but the studio is gung ho on Dora and is eying a 2019 bow.

Dora the Explorer was a series that proved to be a massive hit for Nickelodeon, running from 2000-2014 with 172 episodes aired. It centered on an young American Latina who, along with her monkey, Boots, faced riddles and characters like a thieving fox named Swiper as she went on quests.

The show translated worldwide, produced merchandising ranging from Legos to video games and even saw stage shows.

Platinum Dunes has a first-look deal with Paramount which has spawned the hit Transformers and Ninja Turtle movies.

While Stoller has written more adult-skewing film fare, such as Get Him to the Greek and Neighbors, he has shown a strong affinity for all-ages subject matter with reboots of the Muppet movies and animated films Storks and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. He currently has Night School, a comedy that he wrote, filming with Kevin Hart starring.

Stoller is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.