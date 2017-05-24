James Cameron Welcomes Guests to Disney's World of Avatar: "A Dream Has Come True"

The attraction is opening to the public Saturday, and is kicking off with appearances from stars Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana.

The world of Avatar is now a reality.

Members of the press are taking in the sights at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., ahead of Saturday's public opening of Pandora — The World of Avatar.

Disney's Bob Iger gave a welcome, praising director James Cameron's vision.

"Jim Cameron could easily be a Disney Imagineer," said Iger. "With big dreams and bold ideas, with the immense drive necessary to see his visions come true. He does the impossible again, and again, and again. Merging wonderful storytelling with mind-blowing technology."

Iger said he's been able to visit everything at the attraction, located at Disney's Animal Kingdom Park.

"I don't think the sense of awe and wonder will ever go away for me or any of the guests we will welcome here in the years to come."

Next, Cameron came out to address the crowd, declaring, "a dream has come true, all around me," and touting Avatar's environmentalist themes.

"Anyone can visit Pandora in all its majesty. And when they do, they can learn about the Na'vii culture and all their values. The Na'vi have a spiritual connection with their world," said Cameron of his blockbuster's fictional race of aliens. "Pandora and Disney's Animal Kingdom both inspire us to understand and respect the natural world and our place in it."

Avatar actors on the scene included Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang.

Last year, Cameron shared his plans for the Avatar sequels, explaining how each of the four films will be able to stand alone but together will create a saga. Avatar 2 opens Dec. 18, 2020, with sequels following Dec. 17, 2021; Dec. 20, 2024; and Dec. 19, 2025.

Watch their welcome and see some of the sights below.

