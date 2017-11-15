Princes Harry and William Play Stormtroopers in New 'Star Wars' Film

The royals — along with Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow — were rumored to make an appearance in Stormtrooper outfits in the film releasing Dec. 15.

In August, Star Wars: The Last Jedi star John Boyega spilled the beans that not only did Prince William and Prince Harry film scenes when they visited Pinewood Studios in April 2016, but Tom Hardy also was milling around the set at the same time. By then, Take That singer Gary Barlow had already revealed that he had shot a scene in March.

Much like Daniel Craig's famously clandestine cameo in 2015's The Force Awakens (opposite Daisy Ridley's Rey as she fools him with her Jedi mind-trickery), the four were rumored to be squeezing themselves into Stormtrooper outfits. Sources now say that not only will the two royals, plus Hardy and Barlow, appear in The Last Jedi and as Stormtroopers, but they all appear together in the same scene. THR understands that the four will be seen guarding Boyega's character, Finn, in an elevator, surely making it Star Wars' most secretly star-studded sequence of all time.

During a taping of THR's Actor Roundtable, Boyega confirmed the reports and joked that sharing a scene with the royals and Hardy "wrapped in Stormtroopers costumes" made for a "strange contrast of a weird family." He added: "It's the best of both worlds for me."

Although appearing alongside the world's most famous brothers might seem like a nerve-racking moment, Boyega said it was more "fun" than intimidating. "It was a great experience," continued Boyega, who then gushed about the significance of his Star Wars résumé. "You're a child. There's a new planet every day and a new scene to play," he says. "It makes you feel like you're a part of history in a sense."

Even more so now with these latest additions.

The Last Jedi will be released Dec. 15.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.