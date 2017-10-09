'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Brings on the Force

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally arrived.

The trailer aired during ESPN's Monday Night Football and comes nearly six months after the film's first teaser debuted at April's Star Wars Celebration. It picks up where 2015's The Force Awakens ends, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) tracking down Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to unravel the mystery of why he went into seclusion.

The film is from director Rian Johnson and also stars Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Lupita Nyong'o.

Johnson spent time teasing the trailer on Twitter ahead of its release. When Johnson was asked if fans should watch the trailer, he tweeted this: "I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood....."

Disney and Lucasfilm are releasing Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec. 15.