Disney's 'Prince Charming' Sets Writer-Director Stephen Chbosky (Exclusive)

Stephen Chbosky, whose drama Wonder opens this weekend, has signed on to tackle a Disney fairy tale.

The writer-director will pen, with an eye to helm, Prince Charming, the studio’s reimagined take on the fairy and folk tale trope.

The movie reunites Chbosky with David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman of Mandeville Films/TV, who produced Wonder. Hoberman and Lieberman are producing Prince Charming along with Tripp Vinson.

Matt Fogel wrote the initial script for the project, which is a revisionist take on the character popularized in Disney’s own fairy tale movies such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. The story takes a look at the iconic prince from the point of view of his brother, who never quite lived up to the family name.

Chbosky wrote the book and then subsequently penned and directed the film adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the acclaimed 2012 teen drama the starred Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller. He also worked on Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (which also was produced by Mandeville) as a writer.

Wonder is the adaptation of the R.J. Palacio young adult novel that tells the story of a boy born with a facial deformity who enters fifth grade. The movie, which stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, has been receiving strong reviews.

Chbosky is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.