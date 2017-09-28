There's tons of money to be made in Hollywood — just not necessarily by boom operators or key grips.

Once again, THR surveys the salaries of the entertainment industry, from movie stars ($20 million on one recent Jennifer Lawrence paystub) to agents (including a couple who reportedly got a $40 million payday) to directors (Patty Jenkins only got a million for Wonder Woman, but will be getting eight times as much for the sequel) to game show hosts (survey says, Pat Sajak gets $15 million!), along with makeup artists and camera operators and other below-the-line talent, who have a lot fewer zeros on their paychecks.

So, here's how much your friends and neighbors in L.A. are making?

