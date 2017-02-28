Disney XD Renews Al Yankovic's 'Milo Murphy's Law,' Eden Sher's 'Star vs. The Forces of Evil' (Exclusive)

'Star vs. The Forces of Evil' returns for its third season in the summer; 'Milo Murphy's Law' is getting a second-season renewal.

Disney XD has ordered a second season of Milo Murphy's Law, starring Al Yankovic (aka "Weird Al").

In addition, the network has ordered a fourth season of Star vs. The Forces of Evil, starring Eden Sher (The Middle), ahead of its third-season premiere.

Milo Murphy's Law, from executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Phineas and Ferb), is an animated adventure comedy series that follows 13-year-old Milo Murphy (Yankovic), the fictional great-great-great-great grandson of the Murphy's Law namesake.

Milo is the personification of Murphy's Law, where anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Starring alongside Yankovic are Sabrina Carpenter (Disney Channel's Girl Meets World) and MeKai Curtis (Disney XD's Kirby Buckets) as Milo's best friends Melissa Chase and Zack Underwood, respectively.

The recurring guest voice cast includes Christian Slater, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Chalke, Jemaine Clement, Ming-Na Wen, Chrissie Fit, Diedrich Bader, Pamela Adlon and Kate Micucci.

Star vs. The Forces of Evil, from creator and executive producer Daron Nefcy, returns for its third season in the summer.

The show follows Star Butterfly (Sher), a fiercely awesome teen princess from another dimension, as she navigates high school, embarks on dimension-hopping adventures across the multiverse, and battles arch-nemesis Ludo and his monstrous forces of evil alongside her best friend Marco Diaz.

The voice cast includes Sher as Star Butterfly, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Ludo and Adam McArthur (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Marco. Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Star and Marco's Guide to Mastering Every Dimension, a hardcover book based on the series and written by the series' supervising producer Dominic Bisignano and Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), will be released by Disney Press ‪on March 7.

Disney XD said that the two series reached more 100 million consumer views combined during 2016 across Disney XD's linear, digital, social and global platforms. Both shows air daily on Disney XD.

This news is part of Disney's upfront presentations to advertisers taking place this week and through March.