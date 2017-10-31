'House of Cards' Production Suspended After Kevin Spacey Harassment Claim

The news comes one day after the streamer picked up the drama for a sixth and final season.

Production on House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely following the sexual harassment claim made against star and exec producer Kevin Spacey.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the streaming giant and producer Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The suspension comes two days after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged in a Buzzfeed article that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey immediately offered his "sincerest apology" to Rapp via Twitter and used his statement on the matter to come out as a gay man for the first time. The latter move was criticized by many in Hollywood as well as GLAAD.

On Monday, Netflix and MRC issued a statement saying they were "deeply troubled" by the allegations. Executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore Monday afternoon to meet with the cast and crew of the political drama "to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," the statement continued. Spacey was not on set at the time, as was previously scheduled.

More to come...