Snoop Dogg to Host 'Joker's Wild' Game Show Reboot at TBS

The original series ran in the early 1970s on CBS before going into syndication over three decades.

Game show reboots continue to be all the rage.

TBS has joined the game, handing out a straight-to-series order for a revival of The Joker's Wild, hosted by longtime fan Snoop Dogg.

Exec produced by Snoop Dogg and Michael Strahan and arriving via independent studio Sony Pictures Television and Turner's Studio T, the half-hour game show has a comedic edge to it and will premiere this year. An episode count has not been determined.

TBS says its "updated take" on the classic game show that debuted in the early 1970s before going on to a long and multiple format take in syndication, will feature entertaining mini-games replacing straight trivia questions in a tweak to the original series. It will feature giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions and problem solving, with Snoop Dogg calling the shots.

The original series was created and hosted by Jack Barry — his first successful series following the late 1950s quiz show scandals. The show aired on CBS from 1972 to 1975 before going on to different versions in syndication.

Snoop Dogg, Strahan (Good Morning America), SMAC's Constance Schwartz-Morini (Religion of Sports), Snoopadelic Films' Ted Chung (VH1's Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party) and Vincent Rubino (The $100,000 Pyramid) executive produce.

"When you hear the words 'game show host,' Snoop Dogg probably isn't the first name to pop into your head," said Michael Bloom, senior vp unscripted series and specials for TNT and TBS. "But it turns out he is a great fit that brings passion to this game show with a laid-back vibe to the casino-inspired craziness surrounding him. This is a labor of love for Snoop Dogg and Michael Strahan, and a perfect addition to TBS' comedy lineup."

"I'm a huge fan of game shows and The Joker's Wild was my favorite show growing up," said Snoop Dogg. "It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya'll, it's gonna be a wild ride!"

Joker's Wild becomes the latest classic game show to get the reboot treatment. It joins $100,000 Pyramid, Match Game, Love Connection and The Gong Show, among others.