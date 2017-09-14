'South Park' Episode Triggers Viewers' Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Was this done on purpose? Well, it is Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The 21st season of South Park premiered on Wednesday and, as the show usually does, touched on multiple current topics.

The episode, "White People Renovating Houses," mostly skewered the white nationalist movement, poking fun at members' obsession with waving the Confederate flag.

But it was another aspect of the storyline that was messing with some viewers' smart speakers.

Both Alexa and Google Home were featured in "White People Renovating Houses," and the cartoon characters yelling commands at their cartoon models for 30 minutes played havoc on some actual Alexa and Home models.

"We have an Amazon Alexa and a Google Home and South Park repeatedly screwed with both of them tonight," one Twitter user noted. Another viewer said he got so sick of his model going off, he had to unplug it. And another posted video of the incident.

Was this done on purpose? Well, it is South Park.

Also notable is that the episode appeared to be a one-off, which is what creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter they were thinking of going back to after last season struggled with an overarching storyline involving a Trump-like character.

Still, Cartman's girlfriend was back, which Parker mentioned to THR as a possibility.

Who else’s Alexa’s keep going off every time Cartman says something on the Alexa during this South Park episode #SouthPark21 pic.twitter.com/strwnTST23 — Kenny Eaton (@Kenny_623) September 14, 2017

We have an Alexa and a Google Home and South Park repeatedly screwed with both of them tonight. — Jeff S. (@tinmanic) September 14, 2017

This @SouthPark episode has set my @amazon Alexa off about 15 times so far. Had to unplug it — Chris (@ChrisMn84) September 14, 2017

This new @SouthPark is confusing the hell out of my Google Home #okgoogle — airharvey (@AirMississippi) September 14, 2017

Wtf @SouthPark thanks for setting off all my Google Homes and Android devices — Matt Varner (@Mesut_and_Tie) September 14, 2017