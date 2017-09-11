'South Park' Season 21 Takes on White Nationalist Movement

"Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society."

South Park is back for its 21st season and the show has its sights set on the white nationalist movement that has made recent headlines.

The new season of the cartoon premieres Wednesday with the episode "White People Renovating Houses."

White nationalists made recent headlines after a protester at one of their rallies in Charlottesville was killed and numerous others were injured.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter they hoped to return to more traditional one-off storylines with the kids this season, rather than get too heavy with politics, which inadvertently happened last year after they decided to make Mr. Garrison a Donald Trump- like character, which as was done because it was assumed Hillary Clinton would the elected president.

Parker said he liked that Cartman got a girlfriend last season and that might stick, but it looks like Member Berries may be done.

"Now that Spielberg is doing Ready Player One — which is like the most Member Berry thing ever invented — we can't out-Member Berry that," Parker told THR. "All the Member Berries left our show to go be on that."

South Park season 21 premieres Sept. 13. The highly anticipated videogame, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, comes out Oct. 17.