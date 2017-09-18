TV Ratings: Emmy Telecast on Track for Another Low

While barely off from early 2016 numbers, initial ratings have it pacing for an all-time low.

The Emmys are becoming a tougher sell for viewers. For another year, initial ratings for the TV awards are down — this time slipping to an all-time low.

Adjustments could put the total audience ahead of the previous year's low, but the 8.2 overnight rating among metered market households is down another 2 percent from the previous year. That means that the final tally for the 2017 Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS, is on track to slip below the 11.3 million viewers (and a mere 2.8 rating among adults 18-49) that tuned in during 2016.

Overnight ratings are naturally below those of NBC's Sunday Night Football, which took a 12.6 overnight rating.

Emmy viewership has been dipping steadily over recent years, especially compared to the stronger awards shows such as the Golden Globes, the Academy Awards and the Grammys. The show hit new lows in 2015 and again in 2016, despite relatively strong performances in 2013 and 2014.

Sunday competition from the NFL has certainly been one source of shrinking viewers, but many point to a broadening body of winners — including lesser-watched series on cable and streaming outlets, while broadcast shows go relatively unnoticed — as one reason for the smaller tune-in. Though considering the popularity of 2016 winner Game of Thrones, that argument may not hold that much weight.

More to come...