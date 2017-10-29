TV Ratings: Game 4 of World Series Matches 2016 for First Time

After narrowing the gap on Friday, Saturday spikes and starts to make up for the wide year-to-year gap.

Fox's World Series coverage did something unexpected on Saturday night. Its Game 4 ratings managed to match the comparable night from a year ago.

Early figures have the game averaging 10.6 overnight rating among households. That's actually a slim — as in one-tenth of a point — improvement from the 2016 World Series' Game 4. Granted, that was also a series low for 2016, but it did ultimately average 16.7 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49.

Both last night's game, which saw the Los Angeles Dodgers beat back the Houston Astros 6-2, and the one from a year ago were played on Saturdays — where there is no shortage of college football competition.

With four games now in the can, the 2017 World Series is averaging an 10.6 overnight rating among households. That only trails 2016 for the best showing since 2009. The Dodgers' victory also ties the series 2-2, putting an appealing Game 7 within Fox's sights and ensuring, at the very least, a return to Los Angeles on Tuesday for a sixth game.

Sunday presents a big obstacle for the World Series. Game 5 will be played against NBC's coverage of Sunday Night Football. And while the NFL has seen more fatigue this season, among primetime games especially, Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions is expected to bring a solid draw.