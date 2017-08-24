Advertising Watchdog Files Complaint Against Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop for "Deceptive" Health Claims

In response, Goop says TINA.org "provided limited information and made threats under arbitrary deadlines which were not reasonable under the circumstances."

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is in the muck with an advertising watchdog organization.

TINA.org (Truth in Advertising), a Madison, Connecticut-based nonprofit that describes itself as "dedicated to empowering consumers to protect themselves and one another against false advertising and deceptive marketing," has filed a formal complaint with two California district attorneys after an investigation revealed that the lifestyle company Goop is making deceptive health claims to promote products featured on the site.

Based on its investigation, the watchdog group cites 51 examples in which Goop touts products on its site, either expressly or implicitly, that can "treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments." Some of these products include a rose quartz egg for hormonal balance and a detox seaweed bath soak for antiaging, according to TINA.org. The examples include both private-label products, such as Goop vitamins, as well as products from outside vendors.

The group argues that Goop "does not possess the competent and reliable scientific evidence required by law to make such claims."

"Marketing products as having the ability to treat diseases and disorders not only violates established law but is a terribly deceptive marketing ploy that is being used by Goop to exploit women for its own financial gain," Bonnie Patten, executive director of TINA.org, said in a statement. "Goop needs to stop its misleading profits-over-people marketing immediately."

A Goop spokesperson issued the following statement in response to the situation:

Goop is dedicated to introducing unique products and offerings and encouraging constructive conversation surrounding new ideas. We are receptive to feedback and consistently seek to improve the quality of the products and information referenced on our site. We responded promptly and in good faith to the initial outreach from representatives of TINA and hoped to engage with them to address their concerns. Unfortunately, they provided limited information and made threats under arbitrary deadlines which were not reasonable under the circumstances. Nevertheless, while we believe that TINA's description of our interactions is misleading and their claims unsubstantiated and unfounded, we will continue to evaluate our products and our content and make those improvements that we believe are reasonable and necessary in the interests of our community of users.

Goop most recently held its first health and wellness summit called "In Goop Health" in June. The next one is scheduled for January in New York City. It's unclear if this complaint will impact plans for the event.