Bill O'Reilly Dropped by Talent Agency After $32M Settlement Reveal (Exclusive)

The former Fox News anchor's relationship with UTA has been severed following a report last weekend about a massive settlement he paid out.

Bill O'Reilly is no longer a client of the talent agency UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The agency informed the former Fox News host Monday evening that it would no longer be representing him when his agreement with the company expired at the end of the year. O'Reilly has long been a client of N.S. Bienstock Agency, which was acquired by UTA in 2014.

Months after his departure from Fox News, O'Reilly is once again in the hot seat after The New York Times reported over the weekend that O'Reilly personally forked over $32 million to a former Fox News analyst to settle a claim she made against him. O'Reilly has said that he's being unfairly attacked by a publication that wants to hurt his career.

"Bill has already lined up new representation," O'Reilly's representative, Mark Fabiani, said in a statement to THR. Fabiani would not reveal which agency has signed O'Reilly.

But UTA's move was not unexpected. Sources tell THR that UTA came under pressure from many of its liberal Hollywood clients to dump O'Reilly last spring when it was revealed that he had settled harassment claims after the sex harassment scandal engulfing former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

At that time Fox News parent 21st Century Fox had taken a public stand against harassment and settled Gretchen Carlson's claims against Ailes for $20 million, which included a rare public apology from the company.