Box-Office Preview: Tyler Perry's 'Boo 2' to Scare Off Big-Budget 'Geostorm'

Michael Fassbender thriller 'Snowman' and fire-fighting drama 'Only the Brave' — endorsed by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence — also open nationwide this weekend.

Tyler Perry's comedy-horror sequel Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is tipped to win a crowded race at the box office weekend with a $20 million-plus debut.

Perry, who directed the Lionsgate release, reprises his role as Madea in the follow up to Boo! A Madea Halloween, which launched to $28.5 million in October 2016.

Boo 2 should have no trouble scaring off the competition, including Warner Bros.' big-budget Geostrom.

Marking Independence Day producer Dean Devlin's feature directorial debut, Geostorm is tracking to open in the $10 million-$12 million range, a dismal start for a film that cost at least $120 million to produce. The disaster epic stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess and Abbie Cornish.

Geostorm, which may also have a hard time beating holdover Happy Death Day, isn't being screened in advance for critics.

Universal and Working Title's thriller The Snowman, starring Michael Fassbender, also has a chance of matching Geostorm. Snowman is based on the Jo Nesba's bestseller about a determined detective on the trail of a serial killer. Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer and J.K. Simmons also star in the film, directed by Tomas Alfredson.

A wild card at the box office this weekend is Only the Brave, from Black Label Media and Sony. The film tells the tale of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who battled against the Yarnell Hill fire in Arizona in 2013. Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence attended a screening of Only the Brave, which stars Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Taylor Kitsch and Miles Teller.

Tracking suggests the movie will open in the $7 million range, but there's room for upside.

Elsewhere, faith-based distributor Pure Fix releases Same Kind of Different as Me, starring Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Jon Voight, Dijmon Hounsou and Olivia Holt. Tracking suggests the film will open in the $4 million range.



