Celine Dion Will Perform an Original Song for Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'

Ariana Grande and John Legend will perform a duet for soundtrack.

Celine Dion will perform an original song for the soundtrack of Disney's upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast.

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” is a ballad written by Oscar-winning songwriters Tim Rice and Alan Menken, and will be performed throughout the film, with Dion's version playing over the end credits.

With Peabo Bryson, Dion re-recorded the Beauty and the Beast theme song from the original 1991 Disney animation, which was sung in the film by Angela Lansbury, in character as Mrs. Potts. The song won an Academy Award and three Grammys.

For the 2017 version of the film, the theme will be performed as a duet by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular characters, with supporting roles and housewares being played by Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald and Emma Thompson.

Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters on March 17. The soundtrack for the film will be available on March 10.