Home Believed to Be Owned by Dodgers' Yasiel Puig Burglarized During World Series Loss

A home believed to be owned by Yasiel Puig was burglarized Wednesday night while the Dodgers' slugger was playing in Game 7 of the World Series.

Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter officers responded to an alarm around 9:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Louise Avenue. A window was found to have been smashed and "items" had been taken, police told THR.

Police do not identify the victim in such crimes, but according to TMZ, the home is Puig's.

The Dodgers lost the World Series to the Houston Astros.

This marks the second time Puig has been the victim of a burglary, with another incident occurring in March.

Puig is the most recent celebrity victim to join the growing list of high-profile home burglaries. Others who have been targeted include Emmy Rossum, Nick Young, Kendall Jenner and Kevin Hart.

Los Angeles police previously told THR the celebrity home break-ins are not connected to the gang "Knock-Knock" burglaries.