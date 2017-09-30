Fox News' Sean Hannity Sets Interview With Donald Trump

Trump will discuss tax reform, the economy and current news.

Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity is set to have an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump to air Wednesday night.

The interview, which will be pre-taped, will feature a studio audience comprised of Democrats, Republicans and independents. Trump will discuss tax reform, the economy and current news, per a press release from Fox News.

The president will answer questions from the audience after the sit-down, which will take place at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The interview will not be Trump's first with the Fox News host. He also appeared on the show following the inauguration in January.

Trump's appearance on Hannity is set to air Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.