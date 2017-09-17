On Emmys Red Carpet, Shailene Woodley Says She Doesn't Watch TV

"I'm a reader, so I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."

Shailene Woodley apparently isn't a big fan of television, despite being on it.

The Big Little Lies star, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie, hit the red carpet for the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, where she was asked which other nominated shows she watches.

"I haven't had a TV since I moved out of my parents' house when I was 18," Woodley answered. "All my friends who watch TV, I just ask them when they have time to."

How does the star spend her down time? With a good book, she says.

"I'm a reader," Woodley explained. "So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."

Twitter was quick to jump on Woodley's comments, poking fun at her answers. "Shailene do you know what the Emmys are," one user asked. "Shailene Woodley asking who has time to watch TV is that annoying girl who reminds the teacher to collect the homework at the end of the class," wrote another.

Shailene do you know what the Emmys are https://t.co/mPxZ1EvQ5s — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) September 17, 2017

“I technically don’t have a home anywhere, so I don’t have a place in which to put a TV.” Shailene Woodley is BACK y’all — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 17, 2017

shailene woodley just said she doesn't own a tv and "is a reader, i like to read a book" and my god. pic.twitter.com/51LiQCTkSq — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) September 17, 2017

shailene woodley asking who has time to watch TV is that annoying girl who reminds the teacher to collect the homework at the end of class — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) September 17, 2017

The Emmys air live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT.