Gael García Bernal Talks About Singing in Pixar's 'Coco'

Co-star Edward James Olmos also revealed at the Día de Muertos-inspired movie's premiere that he's dedicating the film to ... Donald Trump!

Gael García Bernal may do some singing on a track called “Un Poco Loco” in Disney Pixar’s new Coco, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be releasing an album anytime soon.

“I now know that I shouldn’t be doing that,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter at Wednesday night’s Coco premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, adding, “It was fun, but it was also nerve-racking because I’m not a singer.”

Based on the Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos, Coco tells the story of a young boy, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who finds himself in the Land of the Dead, where he’s befriended by a mischievous skeleton (Bernal) that leads him on a journey to learn more about his family and their ancestors.

Director Lee Unkrich and producer Darla K. Anderson began making regular trips to Mexico after they first pitched Coco about six years ago.

“It was important that we get it right,” Unkrich said. “We knew we had to be as authentic and respectful as possible. We didn’t want any clichés or stereotypes in the film, and the way to do that was to spend time with these families in Mexico.”

Benjamin Bratt co-stars as a Mexican film and singing star named Ernesto de la Cruz who suffers an untimely death. The actor recalled one of his first meetings with Unkrich, Anderson and co-director and co-screenwriter Adrian Molina.

“They led me into this room that was from top to bottom on all four walls covered in Mexican iconography and images from Day of the Dead and drawings and sketches of the characters,” Bratt said. “I was generally moved because it was in that moment I recognized that Pixar, a company that has such a global reach, is going to tell a story about us, about Latin culture — that’s no small thing.

“At the end of the day, it’s a piece of entertainment,” he added, “but there’s no denying that it will have global reverberations in terms of not only celebrating our uniqueness as a culture, but underscoring that we’re more alike than we are different.”

Coco’s release during a time in which anti-immigration proponents are cheering for a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border is not going unnoticed. “I dedicate this movie to Donald Trump and the Trump family,” said Edward James Olmos, who plays Chicharrón. “They should see it. They need to see it.”

The premiere included a brightly colored pre-party featuring Mariachi players and dancers, piñatas and face-painting stations.

Also making their way down the red carpet were castmembers Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Jamie Camil, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Selene Luna, Blanca Araceli, John Ratzenberger and Grammy winner Miguel, whose recording of the movie’s original tune “Remember Me” plays during the end credits.

THR also spotted This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown carrying his 2-year-old son Amaré into the theater. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure co-stars Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, John Stamos and Melora Hardin were also in attendance, as was 87-year-old legendary labor leader and activist Dolores Huerta.

Coco is set to hit theaters Nov. 22.