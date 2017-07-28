George Clooney Lashes Out at Paparazzi Photos of Twins

The comments come as pictures on the cover France's 'Voici' magazine made the rounds online.

George Clooney has fired back at paparazzi pictures of his twin babies with wife Amal. The pictures were plastered on the cover of France's Voici magazine and are making the rounds online.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," George Clooney said in a statement. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

The photos feature blurry images of George and Amal Clooney, each of them carrying one of their babies, that the magazine says were snapped in Lake Como, where Clooney has a home. The magazine touts the images as the first photos of the twins.

The Clooneys welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, saying in a statement that the babies and Amal "are all healthy, happy and doing fine." As for George Clooney, the longtime bachelor who recently settled down with Amal, marrying the international human rights lawyer in Sept. 2014 in Venice, the statement joked he's "sedated and should recover in a few days."

An official photo of the twins has yet to be released.

Clooney's last film was 2016's Money Monster, and his next project, Suburbicon, which he wrote, directed and produced, hits theaters this fall.