Harvey Weinstein Suspended From BAFTA

Harvey Weinstein's BAFTA membership has been suspended, it was announced Wednesday.

The suspension follows last week's New York Times' report — detailing decades of allegations of Weinstein's sexual harassment and assault, some of which resulted in paid settlements — and Tuesday's New Yorker exposé, which includes three claims of rape by the Hollywood producer.

"In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately," read the announcement. "Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values. This has led to Mr. Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA’s constitution.

"We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry," the statement continued. "BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments."

The news arrives after Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Co., and USC's School of Cinematic Arts rejected his $5 million endowment to grant scholarships to women directors. Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Bob Iger, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, James Gunn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Megan Ellison, Julianne Moore, Seth Rogen, Kevin Smith, Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow, John Oliver, Patricia Arquette and Mark Ruffalo, among others, have spoken out on Weinstein's alleged sexual assault claims.

Weinstein's producing credit has since been pulled from The Weinstein Co.'s television shows, with Amazon reviewing its buzzy pair of upcoming shows from the company. He is currently still a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.