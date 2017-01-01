Hollywood Sign Vandalized to Read "Hollyweed"

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and LAPD investigatgating the act as a misdemeanor trespassing crime.

The Hollywood sign was vandalized to read "Hollyweed" early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said in an apparent New Year's prank, someone was able to climb onto the mountaintop and place tarps over the sign for it to read "Hollyweed." The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and LAPD is investigatgating the act as a misdemeanor trespassing crime.

The incident comes after California voters approved recreational marijuana. California businesses, however, aren't licesensed to sell recreational marijuana until Jan. 1, 2018.