Jimmy Kimmel Targeted by Street Artist

It's inevitable that late-night comedians who have become increasingly partisan in the President Trump era would earn the ire of conservatives, one of whom took his complaint to the streets early Thursday morning. His target: Jimmy Kimmel.

The conservative, an artist who goes by the moniker, "Sabo," created posters of Kimmel looking like a young Johnny Depp from the 1990 movie, Cry-Baby.

"Jimmy Kimmel is a Cry-Baby," reads the text above an image of Kimmel, greasy hair slicked back, clad in a leather jacket. Sabo posted about a dozen of the posters in tough-to-reach places near Kimmel's home in West Hollywood near the famed Chateau Marmont Hotel. Others were posted near the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Hollywood Boulevard.

Other posters show Kimmel wiping a tear from his face and advertise a faux show called The Jimmy Kimmel Estrogen Hour, which Sabo says he created as an homage, sort of, to the days when Kimmel co-hosted The Man Show with Adam Carolla.

The artwork showed up early Thursday morning largely on bus-stop benches, as would ads for a real TV show. Kimmel was unavailable for comment.

Sabo has been chastising liberal Hollywood for years with his street art. His website includes degrading images of Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

"We allow Jimmy Kimmel into our homes because at one point we considered him to be entertaining," said Sabo. "Now he's nothing more than a talking head for the Democrat party."