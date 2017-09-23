LeBron James Blasts "Bum" Donald Trump Over Steph Curry Comment

"Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!" the NBA superstar said.

LeBron James on Saturday morning blasted Donald Trump for comments the president made about Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star said he would skip the team's White House visit for them winning the national championship. Trump responded by saying Curry was uninvited, so he couldn't come anyway.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump tweeted.

The NBA superstar and actor James tweeted Trump was a "bum" and his logic made no sense.

"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James tweeted.

James was a supporter of Hillary Clinton for president and also spoke out against Trump after the infamous Billy Bush tape was leaked.

Curry is not the first professional athlete to skip a White House visit in protest since Trump became president.

In other sporting news, Trump also began a war of words with the NFL when on Friday he said team owners should fire players who sit during the national anthem. Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday said Trump showed "a lack of respect" for the league and players.

