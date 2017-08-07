Lucille Ball Biopic Starring Cate Blanchett Lands at Amazon

The authorized biopic is being produced by Ball and Desi Arnaz's children.

Amazon has scooped up the rights to the Lucille Ball biopic that has a script by Aaron Sorkin. Cate Blanchett is in talks to star.

The film will center on the life of the iconic actress, who starred on TV sitcoms I Love Lucy, The Lucy–Desi Comedy Hour, The Lucy Show, Here's Lucy and Life with Lucy. She was nominated for 13 Emmys and won four times, and she also won the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1979. She was married to actor Desi Arnaz from 1940 to 1960.

The couple's children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., will produce the film along with Escape Artists. Jenna Block will oversee the project for Escape Artists.

Blanchett was most recently seen in Cinderella, Carol and Dan Rather biopic Truth. She will soon be seen in Ocean's Eight, the adaptation of Marie Semple's Where’d You Go, Bernadette? and Marvel and Disney’s Thor: Ragnarok. She’s repped by CAA.

Sorkin wrote the scripts for The Social Network, Moneyball and Steve Jobs. He also wrote the script for Molly's Game, which he also directed, for Sony. He’s repped by WME.

Amazon continues to be very active in the acquisition space, recently acquiring the Black List script about Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, which also is being produced by Escape Artists.