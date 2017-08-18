New York Talent Agent Vanishes; Police Investigating

Mark Schlegel has been missing since Sunday.

An investigation has been opened into the disappearance of New York talent agent Mark Schlegel, according to the Oradell Police Department in New Jersey.

Schlegel, who reps such clients as Dominic Chianese, Daniel Sunjata and Clark Middleton, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday leaving his home, police said.

The 57-year-old left his phone and ID at home and only took a small amount of money, police said. He was also carrying a small gift bag, CBS New York reported.

Schlegel works for the Cornerstone Talent Agency and has 78 clients, according to IMDb.