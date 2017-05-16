Michael Moore, Harvey Weinstein to Reteam on Trump Doc 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Directed by the liberal firebrand, the film refers to Nov. 9, 2016, the day that Trump became president-elect of the United States.

Michael Moore and Harvey Weinstein are set to reteam for the first time since 2004's Fahrenheit 9/11 on a Donald Trump documentary titled Fahrenheit 11/9.

Directed by the liberal firebrand, the film refers to Nov. 9, 2016, the date that Trump became president-elect of the United States. 11/9 also offers a palindromic bookend to 9/11, which took aim at the George W. Bush administration and the Iraq War (9/11 referred to the date of the 2001 terror attacks that served as the pretext for the Iraq War).

"There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience," Weinstein said Tuesday in a statement.

He added: "When we had the opportunity to work with him on Fahrenheit 9/11, we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message. The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution."

Weinstein and Moore announced the deal at Cannes, where The Weinstein Co. will be introducing the film to international buyers. The pair, both known as maestros of self-promotion, would seem well suited for a doc on Trump, another self-promotion genius.

Fahrenheit 9/11 remains the top-grossing documentary of all time, earning $222 million worldwide. But Moore's most recent wide-release doc, Where to Invade Next, fizzled at the box office. The film, which launched amid a great deal of fanfare at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, earned just $3.8 million when it was released theatrically in February 2016.

But Trump proved to be a compelling subject in the hands of Moore, who generated positive reviews for the quickly slapped-together doc TrumpLand. He shot that film in secret one month before the election over two consecutive nights at a venue in Wilmington, Ohio, a county where Trump received four times as many votes as Hillary Clinton did in the primaries.

The 73-minute film played for one night on Oct. 19 in 51 theaters and earned $149,090. TrumpLand also sold to TV networks in 13 countries and was a hit on digital platforms.

"No matter what you throw at [Trump], it hasn't worked," said Moore. "No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie."