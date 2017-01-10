'Moana' Sing-Along Version to Hit Theaters in Late January

Disney's interactive take includes the full feature film with onscreen lyrics.

A sing-along version of Moana is headed for theaters.

Disney announced Tuesday that the interactive take on the animated film will play in an exclusive run at the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood beginning on Jan. 20, followed by a nationwide rollout on Jan. 27.

The sing-along version includes the full feature film with onscreen lyrics.

Featuring original songs and a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i, Moana features Dwayne Johnson, who voices a demigod enlisted by a fierce young Polynesian princess voiced by newcomer Auli'i Cravalho.

Moana scored the second-biggest Thanksgiving debut ever with $82 million and has grossed $450 million worldwide to date. The film has a 95 score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore.

The original version of Moana will be released digitally Feb. 21 and on DVD March 7.