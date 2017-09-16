Some 'mother!' Viewers Completely Perplexed, Angered by Film

"If you need to Google search the meaning of movie when you get home, it was a failure."

Jennifer Lawrence's new psychological horror film mother! has been getting some strong reactions from audience members who were thoroughly baffled by the picture.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film stars Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. The story is about a farm couple's life upended by the arrival of strange people.

The Paramount Pictures film opened Friday and it didn't take long for ticket buys to go on Rotten Tomatoes and share their opinion.

Of the 18 pages of audience reviews posted on the site since the film opened, a lion's share were from those who gave the picture one or a half star.

There were viewers who called it "brilliant" and a "masterpiece," but those who did not like it, expressed their vehement displeasure.

"You don't have to go to Harvard to understand this movie. High school dropouts can also fully understand how bad it is," stated one commenter.

"It mistakes having religious references for being a good movie," wrote another viewer. "I get it, we're gonna die, God is our one true salvation, blah, blah, blah. Its so heavy handed and blunt about the message that it makes you feel like an idiot."

Others wrote they walked out of the picture, laughing.

"Horrible. If you need to Google search the meaning of movie when you get home, it was a failure," a viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

The picture is one of a dozen or so films to ever get slapped with an F CinemaScore from audiences.

However, mother! was mostly well received by critics and has a score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other sharp criticism of the film had nothing to do with the actual picture, but were those blasting Lawrence for her perceived comments suggesting a correlation between the Trump presidency and the recent deadly storms rocking part of the country.

In a statement on Facebook, the Oscar-winning actress said her remarks were taken "grossly out of context."

“Obviously I never claimed that President Trump was responsible for these tragic hurricanes,” she wrote. “That is a silly and preposterous headline that is unfortunate, because it detracts from the millions of lives that are being impacted by these devastating storms and the recent earthquake.”