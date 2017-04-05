Pepsi Apologizes, Pulls Kendall Jenner Protest Ad After Criticism

The commercial featured Jenner offering a police officer a Pepsi to overcome the division between protestors and authorities.

Pepsi has pulled its controversial ad starring Kendall Jenner.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the beverage maker's statement read Wednesday. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

The ad, which features Jenner removing a blond wig before joining protestors and handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer, drew the ire of Twitter users, who lambasted the commercial for capitalizing on and trivializing recent social and political issues.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King also singled out the ad.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

The Jenner ad no longer appears to be available on the official Pepsi Twitter and Facebook pages.