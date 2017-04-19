Serena Williams Is Pregnant

"Twenty weeks."

Serena Williams is going to be a mom.

The tennis star announced Wednesday via Snapchat that she is pregnant, with the caption, "20 weeks," indicating how far along she is in her pregnancy. Williams showed off her growing baby bump in a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit.

Williams, 35, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33. The couple announced the news via Reddit, of course, in December 2016. Following their announcement, Williams shared a photo from the evening of the engagement on the Sneakers Subreddit that gave a sneak peek of her massive rock.

