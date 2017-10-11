Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan's Account

The actress, who is at the center of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, revealed the news on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Rose McGowan had her Twitter account suspended on Wednesday night.

The actress, who is at the center of the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, took to her Instagram and Facebook accounts to relay the news of her suspension, writing cryptically that: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

She added a screenshot from a message from Twitter telling her that she had violated their terms of service and she would be locked out for 12 hours.

Since the bombshell sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations about Weinstein were reported by the New York Times and The New Yorker, McGowan has used Twitter to excoriate the disgraced movie mogul, as well as board members of The Weinstein Company and a number of prominent actors such as Ben Affleck who she feels were aware of what was going on.

The NYT reported that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an encounter in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

News of the suspension caused a storm of protest on Twitter overnight. Many users were quick to point out that white supremacists and even Donald Trump could consistently provoke outrage and not have their accounts suspended.

So Rose McGowan crusading against sexual assaulters gets Twitter suspension but white supremacists and Trump threatening WW3 does not. — Steph Bello (@steph_bello) October 12, 2017

People wonder why women don't report sexual assault? Rose McGowan spoke out about her experience and was LITERALLY FORCIBLY SILENCED. — OhNoSheTwitnt(@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 12, 2017

Rose Mcgowan’s Twitter got suspended but y’all have a literal president spewing shit out of his mug 24/7 — Antoinette (@nettesaysso) October 12, 2017