Vanity Fair Said to Name New Editor (Report)

Radhika Jones, the New York Times books editor, is set to succeed Graydon Carter.

Radhika Jones may be named the new editor of Vanity Fair, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing two unnamed sources.

Jones, the Times books editor, will succeed longtime editor Graydon Carter.

While Jones is a fixture in the New York literary world, she is unknown in Hollywood, which has traditionally been a key stomping ground for Vanity Fair.

Still, Jones is familiar with entertainment industry from her tenure working on the arts coverage at Time where she was introduced to many of Hollywood's top execs.

Condé Nast, which publishes Vanity Fair, gave the Times a no comment, but the newspaper reports the announcement may happen as soon as Monday.

Jones previously was the deputy managing editor at Time magazine. While there, she oversaw the Time 100 issue.

Carter announced in September he was stepping down after a 25-year run at the magazine.