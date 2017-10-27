Weekend Box Office: George Clooney's 'Suburbicon' DOA; 'Jigsaw' Heads for No. 1

'Jigsaw,' 'Suburbicon,' 'Thank You for Your Service'

'Suburbicon' — starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore — may have trouble hitting $4 million.

Lionsgate's Jigsaw is slaying the competition at the pre-Halloween box office — including George Clooney's Suburbicon, which appears DOA, according to early Friday returns.

Reviving the Saw franchise, Jigsaw is on course to gross $7.6 million-$8.5 million from 2,941 theaters on Friday for a weekend debut in the $17 million-$20 million range.

In 2010, Saw 3D was billed as the final chapter in the Saw series, but Lionsgate decided to have another go.

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, Jigsaw picks up a decade after the death of the eponymous murderer when police are puzzled by a rash of murders matching Jigsaw's signature moves. Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Cle Bennett and Hannah Emily Anderson star in the R-rated movie. (The marketing campaign for Jigsaw included a national blood drive that collected over 125,000 pints.)

Lionsgate is a double winner, between Jigsaw and holdover Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, which will take second place with an estimated $11 million-$12 million in its sophomore outing.

No one else will feel much like celebrating.

Suburbicon is on course to gross roughly $1.2 million on Friday from 2,045 theaters for a $3 million-$4 million weekend, the worst nationwide launch of Clooney's directing career and the worst showing in decades for Matt Damon, who stars opposite Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

Suburbicon received little love from critics when making high-profile stops at the Venice and Toronto film festivals. The movie, from a script by Clooney, Grant Heslov and the Coen brothers, tells the story of a seemingly perfect white family whose suburban home is invaded in the summer of 1959. Their not-so-nice side is exposed when their new African-American neighbors are blamed for the crime.

Paramount paid $10 million for U.S. rights to the $25 million indie project, which was financed by Black Bear Pictures, with Bloom handling the film internationally.

Suburbicon could open behind Thank You for Your Service, a veteran drama from Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks and partner Universal. The movie is expected to earn around $1.3 million on Friday from 2,054 theaters for a $3.5 million-$4 million weekend.

The film, starring Miles Teller and directed by American Sniper scribe Jason Hall, is based on the 2013 book of the same name about combat PTSD by best-selling author and journalist David Finkel. Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith also star.

Universal and DreamWorks actively courted veterans, active-duty military and Veterans Support Organizations by hosting nearly 200 screenings of Thank You for Your Service across the country.