Weekend Box Office: Moviegoing Slows to a Standstill Amid Historic August Slump

Hurricane Harvey will impact theaters in Texas, while Saturday night's Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is expected to be a big draw on pay-per-view.

Mother Nature certainly isn't helping the dramatic downturn at the August box office, where revenue is running more than 70 percent behind August 2016.

Hurricane Harvey, which is bearing down on the Gulf Coast, is already prompting theater closures in Corpus Christie and other coastal locales, while movie houses further inland in major cities including Houston are also beginning to shut their doors.

Even without the storm, none of the weekend's new offerings were expected to earn more than $5 million, and that's proving to be the case, based on early Friday returns.

Animated film family Leap!, from Harvey Weinstein's shop, is projected to gross anywhere from $4.4 million-$4.8 million from 2,575 theaters for a third-place finish behind holdovers The Hitman's Bodyguard ($8 million) and Annabelle: Creation ($6.5 million), respectively. Hitman's Bodyguard will join only a short list of films to ever win a weekend with less than $10 million, at least in modern times.

Leap! tells the story of an 11-year-old orphan, voiced by Elle Fanning, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. She teams up with a young inventor named Victor, and together they pursue their passions in 19th century Paris, where the Eiffel Tower is still under construction. Along the way, they encounter such characters as a devious classmate (Maddie Ziegler) and a tough but encouraging mentor (Carly Rae Jepsen).

It's possible that The Weinstein Co.'s specialty film, the Robert Pattinson crime-drama Wind River, could outpace Leap! as Wind River expands into a total of 2,095 locations after a successful limited run.

Birth of the Dragon, from Blumhouse's microbudget genre label BH Tilt, looks to open in the $2.5 million range from 1,600 theaters. The film, directed by George Nolfi, is a fictionalized account of when Bruce Lee challenged kung fu master Wong Jack Man to a fight in the mid-1960s in San Francisco. Birth of the Dragon stars Hong Kong-born actor and martial artist Philip Ng, Xia Yu, Billy Magnussen, Qu Jingjing, Jin Xing and Simon Yin.

Box-office experts say an even bigger threat to moviegoing than Hurricane Harvey is Saturday's Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, which is being carried on pay-per-view. It will also be beamed into roughly 500 theaters via Fathom and Mayweather Productions.

(Another special offering this weekend is James Cameron's 4K 3D conversion of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which AMC Entertainment is releasing in select locations.)

The weekend's third new nationwide offering is Steve Gomer's faith-based film All Saints, from Sony's Affirm label. The $2 million film is based on the real-life story of Michael Spurlock, a salesman-turned-pastor who, along with a group of refugees from Southeast Asia, risks everything to save his tiny church. John Corbett, Cara Buono, Myles Moore, Nelson Lee, Barry Corbin, David Keith, Angela Fox, Chonda Pierce and Greg Alan Williams star.