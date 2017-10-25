Weinstein Co. Name Stripped From 'Leap!,' 'Wind River,' 'Tulip Fever'

The embattled company — left in tatters by the scandal engulfing Harvey Weinstein — doesn't want the movies to be tainted when they hit the home market.

As The Weinstein Co. fights for its future, the upcoming home entertainment releases of Wind River, Tulip Fever and Leap! are being scrubbed of the company's logo, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The highly unusual move is designed to allay the concerns of filmmakers who don't want their movies to be tainted by the scandal engulfing Harvey Weinstein, who ruled the indie film scene for decades before being fired from his namesake company earlier this month over allegations of sexual misconduct. All told, more than 50 women have come forward accusing the larger-than-life mogul of harassment, assault or rape.

Weinstein's executive producing credit had already been removed from this summer's Wind River. It also will be removed from Leap! and Tulip Fever, insiders say. New masters are being created for the home marketplace which reflect the changes, sources say.

Insiders say the TWC logo could be removed from numerous past movies as well. However, no decision will be made until the company's future is decided. Presently, Tom Barrack's Colony Capital is in talks to purchase parts or all of the company, which is now being run by COO David Glasser and co-chairman Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother. If it stays intact, a name change will be in order.

Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan's Wind River, released in early August to glowing reviews, earned $33.6 million at the box office, making it one of the top-grossing indie films of the year to date. The movie — about the brutal murder and sexual assault of a young woman on an Indian reservation — could have a strong life in home entertainment. It also hopes for a spot in the awards race. (Awards screeners likewise won't have the TWC title card.)

Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, is set to become available for purchase on digital platforms, including Amazon and iTunes, on Tuesday, followed by its DVD and digital rental release on Nov. 14.

The respective release dates for Leap!, a late-August animated film which earned $21.5 million domestically, are Nov. 7 and Nov 21.

Tulip Fever, the ill-fated period drama starring Alicia Vikander, disappeared quickly at the early September box office after grossing $2.4 million. It will become available to buy digitally on Nov. 14 before its Nov. 28 DVD release.

Lionsgate handles DVD releases for TWC, while TWC has a streaming deal with Netflix.

TWC's next release is The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch — one of many stars who has decried the disgraced film mogul — and Michael Shannon. The film is still officially set to open Nov. 24, but is certain to be pushed back.

On Saturday, TWC genre label Dimension Films — run by Bob Weinstein — will open the long-delayed Amityville: The Awakening for one day only in 10 theaters to promote a streaming deal for the movie with Google Play. The TWC logo does not appear on that film, but the Dimension title card will remain as is.

Mia Galuppo contributed to this report.