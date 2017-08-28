Westboro Baptist Church Movie in the Works From Marc Webb, Nick Hornby

Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea are attached to produce the film, entitled 'This Above All.'

Marc Webb is set to direct the feature film This Above All, based on the life of Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the hate-mongering Westboro Baptist Church.

Nick Hornby will pen the screenplay from a New Yorker article by Adrian Chen and Phelps-Roper's upcoming memoir.

Phelps-Roper is the granddaughter of the famous founder of the Kansas-based church, which is known for picketing everything from sporting events to military funerals and protesting the LGBT community, Islam and politicians, among many other groups. She became one of the most powerful voices for WBC via social media, until her ongoing conversations with opponents over Twitter led her to question her belief system. Eventually, she and her younger sister made the decision to leave the Church — and therefore become disowned by their family.

Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler will produce for Conde Nast Entertainment, along with Webb. Bruna Papandrea, Reese Witherspoon and Bill Pohlad of River Road Entertainment, who previously worked with Hornby on the film adaption of Wild, will also produce.

River Road will finance This Above All. The deal was negotiated by CAA.

"When we read the New Yorker article about Megan’s incredible journey, we knew that it was the perfect fit for CNE’s film group," stated Ostroff and Steckler. "Marc and Nick both have a powerful vision of how to tell Megan’s story and we are very happy to be partnered with Reese, Bruna and Bill, who understand the importance of bringing this project to the big screen."

Webb recently helmed the Amazon feature The Only Living Boy in New York and the Chris Evans starrer Gifted, and is set to direct the pilot for CBS' Instinct based on the James Patterson novel. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous and Lichter Grossman.

Hornby, who last worked on the Oscar contender Brooklyn, is repped by Casarotto Ramsay.