Tiger Woods Sends Threat to Website Publishing Nude Photos

Woods and actress Katharine McPhee are among several stars whose purported nude pictures appear on the site.

Tiger Woods and his Olympic skier ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn are among the latest stars to be victimized by a hacker and a website that posted their private nude photos online.

After the images surfaced, Woods' attorney Michael Holtz of Lavely & Singer sent the site a letter threatening legal action if the photos aren't removed. (TMZ initially reported that the letter had been sent by Holtz' colleague Martin Singer.)

Katharine McPhee, Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus are also among the celebrities exploited by the site, which has an entire section dedicated to "nude celebs."

The site routinely posts real and fake intimate images of famous women without permission and then removes them after receiving letters such as this. Singer reportedly sent the site a similar letter back in December after it posted hacked photos of Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, who responded by telling the hackers to "kiss my ass."

Reps for McPhee, Stewart and Cyrus have not yet responded to a request for comment on whether they are also considering legal action.

Aug. 21, 4:00 p.m. Corrected to reflect that Michael Holtz, not Martin Singer, represents Woods.