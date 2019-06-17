David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Nicholas Pinnock Join Netflix's European Procedural 'Criminal'

The show takes places in France, Spain, Germany and the U.K., with episodes written and directed by local talent in the local language.

Netflix' format-bending procedural Criminal – a 12-episode series taking place in France, Spain, Germany and the U.K., and written and directed by talent from each country and in the local language – has found its cast.

David Tennant, Hayley Atwell and Nicholas Pinnock are set to appear in the show, which takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite and is described as a stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focusing on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects.

The three stars will appear in the U.K. episodes, alongside Youssef Kerkour, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf.

Meanwhile, Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss, Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin will star in Criminal's German episodes. For the episodes set in France, Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier, Sara Giraudeau, Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay and Mhamed Arezki have been cast. And in the Spanish episodes, Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández, Emma Suárez, Álvaro Cervantes, Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada will appear.

The directors are Jim Field Smith (U.K.), Frederic Mermoud (France), Oliver Hirschbiegel (Germany), Mariano Barroso (Spain), while the showruners include George Kay (Killing Eve, The Hour) and Smith (Endeavour, The Wrong Mans).

Criminal is an Idiotlamp Production for Netflix.

All 12 episodes were filmed at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid.