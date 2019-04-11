Critic's Notebook: The Joyful Absurdity of 'The Tick' and 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Amazon's comedy series, The Tick, contains so many moments of unfettered, and maybe even unearned, joy. By just looking at The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz), you get a small laugh from his enormous blue costume and moving head antennae. Those moments underline how the series, which just kicked off its second season, doesn't have to be laugh-out-loud funny all the time to be rewarding.

This same sense of delightful ridiculousness is found in FX's What We Do in the Shadows, which also recently started its first season. The vampire comedy (based on the movie of the same name), has oodles of moments where the comedy doesn't come from a written joke or even some elaborate visual bit meant to get laughs. Like when you realize that one of the main vampires, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), has an accent so high-concept in its execution that it will make you smile or, sure, even laugh-out-loud. Or when the three primary vampire roommates, Nandor, Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) hiss at each other when annoyed. It's something creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who made the movie, dreamed up to be the tiniest characteristic, and turns out to be a repeating bit of effortless humor.

In the last week or so, there has been this wonderful abundance of absurdism while watching these two gems and, well, getting a good laugh for the sake of your own mental health is something I support — as I wrote about last week in reference to Veep and our corrosive political climate.

Of course, Veep is an entirely different kind of animal. Its humor is incredibly fast-paced and vicious, a cocktail of searing truisms that underscore how screwed up the world is — which is also welcome relief as comedy, of course. But Veep is one of those elite-level series; its brilliance quite rare.

The Tick, which had its first season split in two — out of necessity but something I think hurt its momentum and ability to leave a mark in this Peak TV world — is essentially a brand-new entry for most viewers. And What We Do in the Shadows is a freshman series, so comparing either to Veep would be unfair on a number of levels. But what both of these series do so perfectly is the aforementioned delivery of easy joy (which, if you want to get meta about it, is a very difficult comedic conceit).

Once those shows appeal to you on that very simple level, they then come in for the comedy kill with absurdism. And right now, wow, does absurdism look and feel fantastic.

As season two of The Tick unfolds, the story isn't that hard to catch up on (honestly, there's really no spoilers in this show). The Tick's relentless optimism and belief in nebbish Arthur (Griffin Newman), the shy accountant who now wears his own superhero Moth costume, has made them a nice little duo in The City (most references in The Tick are meant to be a send-up of the superhero genre) and with last year's main villain The Terror dispatched, season two shifts into the notion that a lot more evildoers will be attracted to the metropolis to do bad things. The Tick and Arthur are now going to battle a rotating cast of what creator Ben Edlund specializes in — ridiculous bad guys. First up is Lobstercules, which basically tells you all you need to know, but is a joy to behold regardless. The Tick is a series that has a talking boat called Dangerboat, so if you're new to this thing, get ready for, well, absurdity.

But that's the attraction. Absurdity is funny because it pokes you when you're being too series. Absurdity is one of the most audacious kinds of comedy because it dares to be goofy. You don't earn a lot of critical cache with goofy, as history tells us, unless of course you do it extremely well. Both The Tick and What We Do in the Shadows are series that are impressively adept at this. What We Do in the Shadows has more cynicism to it and probably a few more sharp right angles in its jokes, and that may be more suitable for people who, for example, struggle with a man in a big blue tick costume. But it's important to emphasize that the vast amount of joy that comes from What We Do in the Shadows is full-on absurdism.

Not only is the show sending up the horror tropes of vampire movies and the larger horror genre, it's also milking the fact that it knows exactly how silly it is, and leans into it. It's a show about an Office-like documentary crew following around some lazy and grumpy and clueless vampires on Staten Island. If you read that sentence and it doesn't spark a smile then you're probably ill-equipped for the ridiculous elements within. The show has a character named Colin (Mark Proksch) who works in an office and bores his co-workers with the longest and most pointless stories imaginable — and that's his power. He's an energy vampire. He lingers around your desk, draining your will to live. That joke works every single time they show it.

Episodes of The Tick are a little less cynical and more overtly ridiculous in that you have to be all-in with the superhero send-up conceit. Beyond his strength, The Tick's real superpower is that he's a glass-is-so-full-its-spilling type and also, because he has no memory and is kind of clueless. His relentless glee at stopping bad guys is the running joke of the series. If you're unfamiliar with the show, another friend on the side of The Tick is a character named Overkill, who we learned in season one gets his name because he brings 90-times needed to do the job and everyone is annoyed that he doesn't dial it back. Again, if you can't see the humor in Overkill, this might not be your show.

But I'm guessing that The Tick, where the episodes just fly by with easy-to-digest joy and are chock full of small pleasures, and What We Do in the Shadows, which is so surprisingly, creatively funny as it sends up so many various tropes, will both be the kinds of shows that most people will love and most people — whether they know it yet or not — probably need in their troubled, anxious lives.

So, dive in, if you haven't already. And let's all find our camaraderie in absurdity.