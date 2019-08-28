Oscars: 9 SciTech Areas Under Investigation for Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards Committee are investigating nine distinct areas that have had impact on motion pictures, for awards consideration.

These investigations are made public so that individuals and companies with devices or claims of innovation within these areas will have the opportunity to submit achievements for review. The deadline to submit is Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.

The investigations are in the following areas:

-Professional desktop monitors with self-calibration

-Head-mounted facial acquisition systems

-Wireless video transmission systems used in motion picture production

-Frameworks enabling high-performance ray-geometry intersections

-Hair simulation toolsets

-Audio repair and restoration software for motion pictures

-Automatic dialog post-synchronization systems

-Costume, prop, hair and makeup tracking and inventory communication tools for physical production

-Postproduction tracking and scheduling systems

For this season, the Academy revised its SciTech Awards schedule, moving the presentation, which was typically held in February, to June 20, 2020.