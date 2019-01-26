'A Star Is Born' Camera Operator Tops SOC Awards

The Society of Camera Operators also gave special awards to Jane Fonda and Harrison Ford.

P. Scott Sakamoto's work on Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born — which is nominated for eight Oscars including best picture and cinematography — earned him the Society of Camera Operators' camera operator of the year award for features, which was presented during the SOC's annual Lifetime Achievement Awards, held Saturday evening at Loews Hollywood Hotel.

He topped a field of nominees that included Michael Fuchs for If Beale Street Could Talk, Mathew Moriarty for The Front Runner, Jody Miller for Beautiful Boy and Ricardo Sarmiento for BlacKkKlansman.

Also on Saturday, the award for camera operator of the year for TV was shared by Chris Haarhoff and Steven Matzinger for Westworld. The TV category nominees included Mitch Dubin for Legion, Michael Heathcote for The Handmaid’s Tale, Gary Jay for House of Cards and Ben Semanoff for Ozark.

During the awards ceremony, Jane Fonda accepted the Governor's Award and Harrison Ford received the President's Award.

Lifetime Achievement award recipients were Dave Emmerichs, camera operator; Hector Ramirez, camera operator (live and non-scripted); Jimmy Jensen, camera technician; John Man, mobile camera platform operator, and Peter Iovino, still photographer. A Star Is Born's Sakamoto received an SOC Lifetime Achievement Award a year ago.

The makers of the Cinemoves Matrix 4 axis stabilized gimbal were honored with a technical achievement award during the ceremony.

