'A Star Is Born' Cinematographer Matty Libatique Takes Center Stage on THR's 'Behind The Screen' Podcast

Matty Libatique, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer behind Black Swan, talks about shooting A Star Is Born and working for the first time with Bradley Cooper on a new episode of THR's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Cooper, who made his directorial debut with his remake of the musical drama in which he stars with Lady Gaga, met with Libatique at the suggestion of his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Jennifer Lawrence. And, says Libatique, they hit it off immediately.

In this episode, Libatique takes listeners behind the making of A Star Is Born, including some challenging shoots at live concert venues, such as the Stagecoach and Glastonbury festivals.

This weekend, Libatique heads to Camerimage, the annual cinematography festival in Poland, where A Star Is Born will be screened as part of the main competition.

