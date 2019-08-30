'Abominable' Helmer Jill Culton Joins Italy's View VFX and Animation Confab Lineup

Jill Culton, writer and director on Dreamworks Animation and Pearl Studio's upcoming animated feature Abominable, has joined a lineup of high-profile speakers for this year's View Conference, the VFX and animation confab slated for Oct. 21-25 in Turin, Italy.

Previously announced speakers include directors Brad Bird (Incredibles 2), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Dean DeBlois (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World) and Conrad Vernon (The Addams Family), as well as composer Michael Giacchino (Up).

The Yeti-themed Abominable is scheduled to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and opens Sept. 27. Culton was previously the writer and director for Open Season, development story supervisor for Monsters, Inc., and a character designer and story artist for Toy Story 2.

Newly-announced View speakers also include Guy Williams, Weta’s VFX supervisor for Gemini Man; Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Weta’s animation supervisor for Avengers: Endgame; and Pixomondo’s Sven Martin, VFX supervisor on Game of Thrones.