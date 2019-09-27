'Abominable' Writer-Director Jill Culton Featured in THR 'Behind the Screen' Series

Jill Culton, writer and director of Dreamworks Animation and China’s Pearl Studio's new animated feature Abominable, is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

The story follows an independent teen named Yi, voiced by Chloe Bennet, who embarks on a journey to Mount Everest after she meets and befriends a young Yeti.

During the conversation, Culton discussed topics including the creation of an independent female protagonist, a stylized look at China, the casting choices, as well as the state of diversity in the animation community.

Culton’s career has included time at Pixar, where she worked on movies including Toy Story and Toy Story 2, before making her feature directorial debut with Sony Pictures Animation’s Open Season.

Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

Hear it all below on Behind the Screen — and be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an exciting episode.