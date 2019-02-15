Academy Reverses Decision, Will Air All Oscars Categories Live

Cinematography, film editing, live-action shorts and makeup and hairstyling categories will now be seen during the telecast.

With mounting pressure from its members, the Motion Picture Academy announced that it will present all 24 categories live during the Feb. 24 91st Academy Awards broadcast on ABC.

On Friday, the Academy confirmed that all four of the earlier affected categories will be presented during the Oscars telecast.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Academy stated that it "has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscar presentation of four awards - Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling." The statement continued: "All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24."

An open revolt began and grew after, on Monday, Academy president John Bailey, who belongs to the cinematographers branch, laid out the plan for this year's show, including the presentation of four Oscar categories — cinematography, film editing, live-action shorts and makeup and hairstyling — during commercial breaks (this was first announced last year but without details and specific categories), followed by video of the presentation later in the broadcast. In that letter to members, Bailey emphasized that the Academy is "still honoring the achievements of all 24 awards on the Oscars."

But the Academy also had to make changes to the program to shorten the length of the show. According to the Academy, this year's affected the branches volunteered to go first. The plan called for there to be a rotation each year, meaning that at least four different categories would use this format in 2020.

As the outcry to reverse the decision grew, on Thursday night American Society of Cinematographers members including president Kees van Oostrum, Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki, Hoyte va Hoytema and Rachel Morrison meet with Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and Academy president John Bailey (who is himself both a cinematographer and an ASC member). Van Oostrum had described the meeting as "very productive and positive."

On Wednesday, an open letter to the Academy and show producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss was published, urging it to reverse its plans. It was signed by more than 200 cinematographers, 75 directors including Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron and Spike Lee; 80 actors including Bradley Copper, Glenn Close and Emma Stone; as well as members of other branches such as producers, editors and VFX supervisors.

Additional statements were released by leaders of ASC, American Cinema Editors, International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600), Motion Picture Editors Guild (Local 700), IATSE and cinematography festival Camerimage.